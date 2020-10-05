Electronic cigarettes and vapes are gaining popularity all over the world. Many people consider them to be safer and less harmful than traditional tobacco products. Is it so? As studies by scientists from Duke University and Yale University (USA) have shown, the chemicals used in vapes and e-cigarettes form completely new combinations in human lungs. The result is a mixture that is toxic to the cells of the lungs, blood vessels and heart.

According to The Daily Mail, during the experiment, scientists studied how chemicals used in mixtures for e-cigarettes affect human lung cells: vanillin, ethyl vanillin, benzaldehyde, cinnamaldehyde, and solvents – propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin. Mixing inside the vape itself, these substances form unstable compounds that irritate the receptors of the nerve endings associated with the heart and blood vessels. Because of this, the risk of arrhythmia and hypertension increases. These substances are also capable of destroying lung cells. Smoking increases the secretion of mucus in the nasal cavity and airways, which provokes coughing and shortness of breath.

The negative effect is manifested even when inhaling vapors in small quantities. Scientists estimate that more than 40 percent of flavorings are converted into new chemicals whose toxicity has not yet been studied.

And experts at the University Medical Center in Mainz (Germany) have proven the harm of electronic cigarettes for the vessels of the brain and heart. As a result of smoking, the elasticity of blood vessels decreases, which leads to an increase in blood pressure.

