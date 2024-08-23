Doctors have warned of the dangerous health effects of electronic cigarettes, stressing that they are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes.

They said: “Electronic cigarettes are not manufactured according to clear specifications and standards for the components used,” stressing the existence of a relationship between lung fibrosis and electronic smoking methods.

Doctors pointed out that electronic cigarettes can lead their users into the trap of nicotine addiction, especially teenagers and young people of both sexes.

“Electronic cigarettes were initially marketed as a safe alternative to help quit smoking, but unfortunately over the years they have had serious health effects due to their misuse, especially by teenagers and young people, who used them excessively, which caused serious health complications over time,” said chest disease consultant Dr. Mohammed Al-Hawqani.

He stated that the most prominent problem with electronic cigarettes is that they are now manufactured by hundreds of companies, without a single, clear specification or standard for the components used, and the proportions of chemicals in them vary according to each factory, pointing out that the world took about 50 years after traditional cigarettes to discover their harms and risks, and they were promoted as if they were a healthy product. The story is repeated with electronic cigarettes, as the effects begin to appear and be evaluated after several years.

He added: “Studies have confirmed a link between lung fibrosis and electronic smoking methods, in addition to other infections, with the increasing rates of gluttony in consumption, to the point that some of them have even smoked in workplaces and bedrooms, because they are easy to use.”

He stressed that “electronic cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional smoking, as was initially promoted, so those wishing to quit smoking must have strong will and visit clinics and centers specialized in helping to quit smoking, and take the appropriate treatment method.”

For her part, Dr. Asmaa Al-Naimi, a consultant in lung diseases for children and adolescents, said that after years of the spread of electronic smoking, it has become clear that it is more dangerous than traditional smoking based on tobacco products, as dangerous health symptoms have appeared in adolescents, including severe lung infections and pulmonary fibrosis, due to the chemicals from which these types of cigarettes are made.

She pointed out that “the popular flavours added by e-cigarette manufacturers have attracted many teenagers and increased smoking rates among them, especially since they are easy to use, their smoke does not cause fire alarms to go off, and they are difficult to detect due to the different aromatic smells.”

In turn, respiratory consultant Dr. Louay Othman Idris warned of the main harms and diseases of electronic smoking, which are represented by lung diseases associated with electronic smoking, which may result in acute or chronic fibrosis and may lead to death, and lead to a doubling of the health condition of asthma patients, at a time when there is not enough evidence to date about it causing cancer, stressing that the danger of electronic smoking is no less dangerous than regular smoking.

He warned against using electronic smoking as an alternative to traditional smoking, as it is a type of positive smoking, noting that this practice has led to the exact opposite, as it has increased the rates of nicotine addiction and increased the smoker’s voraciousness in smoking.

He stated that many cases worldwide in America and Europe have been admitted to hospitals with serious health conditions due to electronic smoking, which shows the beginnings of evidence of its severe dangers, pointing out that its most prominent disadvantage is that it has attracted teenagers and young people starting at the age of 13, due to its ease of use, as it does not require a lighter, and its smoke does not cause any problems in the surrounding environment, and it is much cheaper than traditional cigarettes.

He stressed the need to have the will and a serious desire to quit smoking as a means, and to tighten parental control over teenagers, so that they do not fall victim to these means that have become easy, and can lead them into the trap of nicotine addiction at an early age.

Global call to ban “flavoring”

The World Health Organization has finally called for a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes worldwide, and for them to be treated the same as regular cigarettes. It said urgent action was needed to control e-cigarettes, as there was little evidence that e-cigarettes helped smokers quit regular cigarettes, and could lead to nicotine addiction in non-smokers.

The World Health Organization said e-cigarettes generate substances, some of which are known to cause cancer and pose risks to heart and lung health. It added, citing studies, that they could also harm brain development in young people.