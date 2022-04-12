The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) began this Monday (11) the stage of social participation in the process that analyzes the consumption of electronic cigarettes. At this stage, Anvisa will receive technical and scientific evidence about these products, also known as Electronic Smoking Devices (DEF).

The agency’s objective is to gather scientifically based information in favor and against the use of cigarettes, provided by researchers and institutions, to support future decisions involving the commercialization and use of these products.

Soon after the opening of the process by Anvisa, the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), has already taken a strong position against the release of electronic cigarettes. For the entity, they are a threat to public health. Pulmonologist Paulo Corrêa, coordinator of the SBPT’s Tobacco Commission, explained that there is a false belief among users that smoke would not be harmful to health, because it would only be water vapor.

The doctor from the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology also warned that electronic cigarettes have a great appeal among young people, increasing the rate of new smokers in the country.

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) has also taken a stand against the release of electronic cigarettes, and is promoting a petition on the subject.

Currently, the current Avisa resolution prohibits the import, marketing and advertising of these products throughout the country. The agency’s collection of information on electronic smoking devices runs through May 11.

