The Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah has launched a canteen for inmates and inmates of the Punitive Institution, to enable them to purchase their needs through a dedicated card, whereby a group of inmates are given the salaries they deserve for their carpentry, handicrafts, sewing and embroidery work in the men’s workshop and the women’s golden fingertips workshop.

The head of the Correction and Rehabilitation Department in the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, Lt. Col. Adnan Muhammad Al-Hamdi, said: “The salaries of inmates are deposited through an electronic program in their personal accounts, so that inmates can purchase their needs electronically from the (smart canteen) using a card.”

He explained that the Foundation seeks to modify the behavior of inmates and direct them to be active members of society, and the Foundation has helped 11 inmates to complete their studies during the current academic year, in cooperation with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

The Director of the Security Information Branch in the Punitive and Correctional Institution Administration in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Captain Abdul Rahman Saeed Al Harir, stated that the institution is making every effort to implement the Ministry of Interior policies that are keen on the rights of inmates.

He added that the Foundation contributed to the release of 48 inmates after paying four million and 170 thousand dirhams, during the past year, through the Faraj Fund, and financial aid was provided to 40 inmates for a number of those who do not have relatives in the country.

He pointed out that 446 inmates benefited from the aid provided to them during the past year, with a value of 105 thousand and 900 dirhams, in cooperation with the Al-Rahma Charitable Society, adding that nine exhibitions were organized for the products and crafts of the inmates during the past year, while the religious programs contributed to the publicity of 27 inmates. And their conversion to Islam, while the number of inmates benefiting from the rehabilitation and reform programs reached 1,767.

1676 electronic visits last year

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Yaqoub Youssef Abulaila, indicated that the institution’s management has formed a work team to take all necessary precautionary measures in the penal institution to confront the Coronavirus, as it has begun to gradually return to inmate rehabilitation programs with the application of “remote” visits, Where 1676 electronic visits were carried out last year.

He explained that 4,542 meetings were carried out via the electronic circuit between inmates within the institution and the relevant authorities in the courts department, the public prosecution, the attorney general and the attorney general, through 22 rooms equipped with the latest technologies.

He pointed out that the Punitive and Correctional Institution Administration launched the initiative of the Inmates Trustees Council, which includes representatives of all the institution’s inmates, who formed a link between the administration and their colleagues.





