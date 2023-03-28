Accounts on social media “Social Media” publish religious sermons urging charity, pictures of humanitarian cases of patients in need of surgeries, and other forms of renewable electronic begging, naming these accounts with fake names for charitable and humanitarian organizations, taking advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to urge donors to pay alms.

Electronic beggars practice various methods in attracting their victims, and withdraw money from their bank balances amounting to 6,000 dirhams for charitable vouchers, and 4,000 dirhams for a fasting breakfast voucher, even though the value of the coupon does not exceed 100 dirhams, by manipulating the payment data of charitable vouchers, as well as fake accounts. By sending offers through the private messaging service to people, asking them to donate charitable vouchers for fasting breakfast, Mir Ramadan, Eid zakat, and others, taking advantage of the month of Ramadan to achieve quick gains.

Lawyer and legal advisor, Rashid Al-Hafiti, said that electronic begging is a form of fraud that people exploit to collect money in illegal ways, exploiting people’s sympathy towards humanitarian cases, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, pointing to the need to inform the relevant security authorities about any cases of electronic begging. Or those who promote fake charities in order to combat this phenomenon with awareness and social responsibility.

He stated that the UAE law punishes with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 10 thousand dirhams, or with one of these two penalties, whoever commits the crime of begging using information technology means, as well as imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 100 thousand. Dirham, whoever manages the crime of organized begging that is committed by an organized group of two or more persons, and whoever brings in persons for the state to use them in the crime of organized begging shall be punished with the same penalty.

He pointed out that electronic begging has its effects on society, especially since it is renewed through smart tricks that deceive people and make them want to donate, which requires the efforts of the responsible authorities to raise the level of community awareness of the importance of not responding to electronic begging, and distinguishing fake channels.

For his part, the Director General of Police Operations at the Fujairah Police Command, Brigadier General Hamid Muhammad Al Yamahi, stressed the danger of dealing with beggars or communicating with them in any way, in order to avoid the practices and tricks that beggars follow to trap their victims, with the aim of collecting money by illegal means, indicating that the Fujairah Police Great efforts are being made to combat and address this scourge by carrying out inspection campaigns and raising awareness to reduce these wrong behaviors, stressing that citizens and residents must participate in combating the phenomenon of begging that spreads during the month of Ramadan, calling for the necessity to report any person who practices begging, to take legal measures. necessary for him.

Al-Yamahi stressed that benefactors should go to charitable institutions and associations if they wish to donate, which distribute zakat funds to the beneficiaries in order to reduce the spread of the phenomenon of begging, and combat it in cooperation with the security services, which reflects the bright civilized face and the reputation that the state enjoys.

He added that the Fujairah Police General Command is responsible for developing the performance of the work team specialized in cybercrime to keep pace with the development of crimes, and to eliminate fraud and modern crimes that have emerged in light of technical development and the transformation of smart services, stressing that the team has achieved success in all reports that have been dealt with, and the criminals who are hiding behind Screens and smart phones for the grip of law and justice to take the necessary measures and penalties against them.

anonymous connections

The Fujairah Police General Command called on all individuals to investigate accuracy with anonymous calls that come to them with the intent of telephone fraud, not to provide any personal data and information, especially banking information, and to stay away from promoters of bogus prizes.

And she called for not hesitating to report any attempt at electronic fraud, by calling the direct number of the Organized Crimes Department of the Fujairah Police.