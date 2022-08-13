EA has sent a statement to Eurogamer reaffirming its decision to keep loot boxes for FIFA 23.

It is a fact that one of the most controversial elements of the video game industry are loot boxes, just as it is a reality that Electronic Arts is lined with the envelopes of the Ultimate Team. EA has sent a statement to Eurogamer where they claim that players “love” FIFA: Ultimate Team packs.

EA points out to Eurogamer that FUT packs are a part of FIFA that players love: “We believe from all my heart that Ultimate Team and FUT packs, which have been a part of the game for over a decade, are a part of FIFA that players love. Give the players the option to spend if they want is fair“.

One in 10 players spends real money buying Ultimate Team packsElectronic ArtsIn FIFA 23 the packs of envelopes will also arrive to the Ultimate Team of FIFA 23, and the most likely thing is that it will beyond your next football installment, which will be called EA Sports FC. EA concretizes the statistic and reveals that only one player in 10 spends real money to buy Ultimate Team packs.

Despite various governments want to regulate loot boxes, EA seems to remain willing to keep this mechanic unless there is an outright ban like there is in Belgium. At the national level, we already know how the loot boxes will be regulated in Spain in order to prevent minors from using this type of mechanic.

