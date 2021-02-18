After a tug of war with Take Two, the British company specializing in driving games, Codemasters, landed on the Electronic Arts infrastructure. A movement that many questioned, but without a doubt, strengthens the position of both companies. Because it is not only a matter of assessing the arrival of talents, but also very important licenses. And that is precisely why, in addition to knowing that there is a joint future, today, Electronic Arts welcomes Codemasters and their games

Through Twitter Electronic Arts has posted a tweet endorsing this agreement. Electronic Arts welcomes Codemasters and its games where games are remembered and licenses are exposed that may now have a more ambitious future. Licenses like F1, Project CARS, DIRT, GRID and much more, will add an important value for a genre that always has followers.

Of course, the movement couldn’t have come at a better time, because Codemasters wasn’t exactly going through a rough patch. Months ago he had reached an agreement with the developer Slightly Mad Studios, responsible for sagas such as Project CARS, and that coincidentally, they will return to the Electronic Arts infrastructure from which they left. In the same way, Codemasters had managed to secure a new franchise for the future, such as the one that will allow future games based on the World Rally Championship or WRC.

And everything indicates that now, licenses such as Formula 1 will continue to be developed by Codemasters, giving enormous value to the productions of the driving and speed genre that lately falter in Electronic Arts. It was evident that Take Two’s interest in this agreement was very good for them, but there we have the chance to see how sagas like Need for Speed they may have studies capable of carrying them out.

And it is precisely one of the games that are cited in the video with which Electronic Arts welcomes Codemasters and its games. There is no doubt that the future of this genre is guaranteed thanks to this alliance.