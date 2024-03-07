However, he reminded that EA is a company that has fundamentally built their business on AI and has gone through various incarnations of AI: Now that generative AI has arrived, they are “more excited than ever.”

Wilson admitted that it is still early for this technology and that every day we read about incredible progress or incredible mistakes made by chatbots.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts , spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference and explained his ideas on the use of generative AI in company development processes. Wilson defined the era of generative AI “incredibly exciting,” adding that Electronic Arts is “deeply embracing” the new technology.

AI at Electronic Arts, from the past to the future

From EA to IA the step is short

According to Wilson, a study of all of EA's game development processes found that approximately 60% of them have “a high chance of being positively influenced by generative AI.” He gave the example that in the past building a stadium for a sports game took six months. In the last year it took six weeks and it is not unnatural to think that in the next few years it will take six days. Wilson believes that extending this concept to every aspect of development can lead to “significant efficiency.”

He then explained that his goal is to use generative AI to make the company more efficient by about 30%.

Wilson argued that AI can broaden the player experience, explaining that FIFA 23 has 12 running cycles for players (the way they run in the game) while EA Sports FC 24 has 1,200, all done with the Generative AI.

He also argued that personalization, culturalization and deeper, more engaging experiences can be used to attract 50% more people and make them spend 10-20% more money in games thanks to generative AI.