The 2023 edition, due out next fall, will be the last episode of FIFA before the debut of the new EA Sports FC brand the following year. Shortly after the change was announced, some employees report that Electronic Arts is allegedly making several staff cuts in its Austin office. It appears that over 100 employees are involved in the layoffs, most of them engaged in live support for FIFA 22. It seems that EA will rather outsource the service. In Europe, the Galway, Ireland office will handle the support. Previously, EA Austin employees had raised several complaints about wages, with wage increases sometimes even as low as 0.10 cents per hour per year.