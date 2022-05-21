The video game market is consolidating like never before and, as proof of this, Electronic Arts recently pursued a merger with NBCUniversal, in addition to hold acquisition talks with Disney, Apple and Amazonaccording to a new report by Puck. This is what Dylan Beyers, a veteran media reporter for Puck:

In recent years, as media companies have shown a greater interest in the video game industry, Electronic Arts has held talks with several potential suitors, including Disney, Apple, and Amazon. Several sources familiar with these talks say EA has been persistent in pursuing a sale and only strengthened in the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal. Others say EA is primarily interested in a merger deal that would allow Wilson to remain as chief executive of the combined company.

EA spokesman John Reseburg, regarding such rumors about a future sale, he decided not to expose himself too much in a statement issued to colleagues of Kotaku:

We do not comment on rumors and speculations relating to mergers and acquisitions. We are proud to operate from a position of strength and growth, with a catalog of extraordinary games, built around powerful IPs, made by incredibly talented teams and a network of over half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead of us.

There have been several acquisitions of video game studios over the past year. Take-Two announced that would buy Zynga for 2.7 billion dollars and Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for 69 billion dollars. Sony has instead reached an agreement to buy Bungie for 3.6 billion dollars.

Although it seems that IT’S AT is ready to be acquired, the company has spent $ 5 billion in the past year to buy new studios. Regardless of this detail, however, this indiscretion comes shortly after EA it has lost some of its largest existing licensing deals.

Although the publisher recently revealed three new games from Star Wars currently in production, including a new one Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that is expected to come out in early 2023its exclusive licensing agreement with Disney it will not be renewed. This allowed other companies such as Quantic Dream and Ubisoft to announce your big projects theme Star Wars. EA also revealed last week that his historic agreement with FIFA has ended and that starting from 2023 will rename his football franchise EA Sports FC.