Electronic Arts generated revenues of $7.4 billion infiscal year 2023the one that closed on March 31, 2023. A large part of the result was made possible by the FIFA series, which continues to grind impressive numbers.

According to the financial document, i revenues they grew 6% over the prior fiscal year, although overall growth was less than 3% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Let’s see the numbers in brief:

Quarter ended 31 March 2023:

Revenue: $1.87 billion, up 3% year-over-year.

Total Net Bookings: $1.95 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

Live Services and Other Revenues: $1.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year.

Premium Games Revenue: $372 million, down 15% year-over-year.

Net loss: $12 million, compared with $225 million in net income in the prior year fourth quarter.

for thefiscal year Closed March 31, 2023:

Revenue: $7.43 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

Total Net Bookings: $7.3 billion, down 2% year-over-year.

Live Services and Other Revenues: $5.49 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Premium Games Revenue: $1.94 billion, down 3% year-over-year.

Net Income: $802 million, up 2% year-over-year.

Speaking of game results, the collaboration between Electronic Arts and FIFA ends with record results, considering that FIFA 23 only took six months to surpass the overall sales of FIFA 22.

Apex Legends also did well, with Season 6 seeing peak player numbers 20% higher than Season 5. The Sims 4, on the other hand, saw its user base grow to 70 million units.

The modest losses in the third quarter are attributable to the ongoing restructuring, the costs of which amounted to 111 million dollars, while it is now clear that live services make up the bulk of the American publisher’s revenues.

For the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Electronic Arts expects revenues of $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion. So no decline due to the loss of rights to the FIFA brand.