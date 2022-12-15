Video game companies usually recap how they did in the year, revealing certainly curious data. In the case of Electronic Arts It was reveals very interesting information that has to do with its most important franchises during 2022.

The most outstanding numbers revealed by Electronic Arts during 2023 we have the following:

Apex Legends and FIFA were the most popular franchises of the year

1.5 million games were played with AFC Richmond in FIFA 23

243.2 million legends revived in Apex Legends Mobile

1.4 billion hours played of the Sims

Wherever you look at them, they are very interesting numbers, especially that of AFC Richmond, which is the team of the character Ted Lasso from the series of the same name that is available on Apple TV.

On the other hand, the data from Apex Legends means that there are a good number of players who help revive their teammates when squad matches are set up, which is usually entertaining.

For more numbers on everything that happened to EA games, we invite you to take a tour of here.

What games will Electronic Arts release in 2023?

Well, we already saw the EA data for 2022, but What games will Electronic Arts release in 2023?

There are several important projects, among the most prominent and clear are EA Sports FC, which will be the successor to FIFA 23, then we have the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which is the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order and, of course, Wild Hearts. , which is from the creators of Toukiden, an old PlayStation game.

Surely there will be more announcements in the short and medium term, so we will have to wait a little longer for the information to be revealed.

What do you think of the data that we have just revealed to you? Is there a game that catches your attention?