EA Sports FC 24 has finally been fully revealed, with AE sharing the release date, price, Ultimate Team mode and more of the successor to FIFA. Coinciding with previous leaks in July, EA Sports FC will be released on September 29, 2023 as the first game not related to FIFA from the incredibly successful soccer saga of AE. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will appear on the cover.



#Electronic #Arts #Reveals #Sports #Details #Atomix