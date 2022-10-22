





THE Electronic Arts (EA), a US video game developer, has released The Sims 4 Base for free for all platforms.

Now the simulation game can be checked out for free by PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC fans.

+ Chamber approves legal framework for video game sector, excludes gambling

For fans who are already veterans of the title, EA developers also prepare news as a reward. The California company Maxis offered the Desert Paradise Kit for free to players who had purchased The Sims 4 until October 17th.

Now, to redeem The Sims 4 Base for free, the user just needs to access the game’s page on their platform’s virtual store. After doing this, just add the title to your library and the game will be released.

EA also announced, in addition to the free release of The Sims 4, Project Rene, a new title that will bring many new features. Already in development, Project Rene will allow players to have the familiar single-player experience, but also giving the opportunity to enjoy online multiplayer.







