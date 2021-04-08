The American company has been striving to advance and evolve the way they make video games, at least that is what the latest information shows, since Electronic Arts patents a dynamic difficulty system so you can spend more quality time playing, and that time do not feel that it passed in vain.

The developer wants encourage players to play titles on shorter occasions of time, dynamically increasing the level of difficulty. This, in order that the player expand the time interacting with the video game and can stay active in the mime. Electronic Arts seeks with this that you can be a most faithful follower of their products.

Electronic Arts patents a dynamic difficulty system

As commented Gamingtweaks, a few days ago the company published a patent for a system that automatically adjusts the difficulty of the game to a very small extent, this does it in background and without the consent of the player. The objective of this system is not to make a game easier or more difficult, but rather to slightly increase the difficulty so that the player can stay longer in the title. This dynamic difficulty system is nothing new, as games like Resident Evil 4 occupy them, in a similar way. However, the Electronic Arts patent goes a bit further.

The company seeks with this system that the player who has 30 minutes of play for example, and is in a part that gives him a high degree of difficulty, feel like moving forward if you spend a few more minutes, instead of just exiting the game and believing you wasted time. Those extra minutes is what the company looks for with this option.

Undoubtedly, Electronic Arts seeks that players stay much longer in their titles, so that in this way, can convince and captivate a potential new fan for their franchises. This, in turn, will spend more money on the same games becoming a loyal consumer.

Although this model is only a patent and is still far from reaching a new company game, it is an idea that is rolling and that we could see soon. Only time will tell if and how they end up implementing it. What is certain is that Players should have the obligation to know if they are playing with the active system or not.