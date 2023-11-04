Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Artscommented on the recent completion of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which in its opinion is an operation very positive for the industry.

In his opinion, this 69 billion dollar operation demonstrates that large global giants are willing to invest huge sums in the gaming marketpromoting its growth.

“I think Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a great thing,” Wilson said in an interview with CNBN. “It means one of the largest companies in the world will continue to invest in our industry, to help us grow it over time.”

In the same interview, Wilson added that EA could benefit disproportionately since the acquisition, as it is now one of the few large independent companies in the sector.