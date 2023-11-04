Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Artscommented on the recent completion of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which in its opinion is an operation very positive for the industry.
In his opinion, this 69 billion dollar operation demonstrates that large global giants are willing to invest huge sums in the gaming marketpromoting its growth.
“I think Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a great thing,” Wilson said in an interview with CNBN. “It means one of the largest companies in the world will continue to invest in our industry, to help us grow it over time.”
In the same interview, Wilson added that EA could benefit disproportionately since the acquisition, as it is now one of the few large independent companies in the sector.
EA does not rule out acquisitions of other studios
Wilson was also asked whether Electronic Arts could be acquired in the future. Skilfully glossing over the question, the CEO rather spoke of possible acquisitions of studies on the part of the company, an eventuality that does not exclude whether there will be an opportunity and whether this could lead to benefits.
“To the extent that there are opportunities for us, obviously we will evaluate them,” Wilson explained. “Whether it’s adding new IP or new teams, or new technologies, or whether it’s increasing our ability to grow the number of people in our infrastructure and their value.”
In May, a report published by Puck and corroborated by Kotaku stated that EA had sought a merger with NBCUniversal and had been in talks with potential buyers, including Disney, Apple and Amazon, for an acquisition. The rumors were not completely refuted by CEO Wilson, who however commented by stating that EA “couldn’t be in a stronger position” and that it is the “world’s largest independent publisher”.
#Electronic #Arts #Microsofts #acquisition #Activision #good #industry