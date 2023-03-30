Today Electronic Artsvia CEO Andrew Wilson, announced that will fire 6% of its workforce, which equates to hundreds of employees leave at home. The goal of the restructuring is to focus efforts on new growth opportunities.

In the last financial report EA reported a total workforce of 12,900 as of March 2022. A 6% cut equals approximately 775 fewer employees.

In a memo sent to personnel by Wilson it is emphasized that the company is operating from one strong position and that from now on it will focus on a few strategic priorities: developing games with large communities based on its strongest intellectual properties, making the most of communities through social and creative tools, and making interactive narrative blockbusters.

Wilson: “As we are increasingly focusing our attention on our portfolio of securities, we are separating ourselves from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, overhauling our presence and restructuring some of our teams.”

Speaking about the redundancies he said: “This is the most difficult part and we are approaching the process with the utmost care and respect. Where possible, we are giving the opportunity for our colleagues to move on to other projects. Where this is not possible, we provide severance pay and additional benefits such as healthcare and career transition services.”

Electronic Arts had begun informing its employees of the layoffs at the beginning of the current quarter. The notices of dismissal will also continue at the beginning of the new quarter, which will start on April 1, 2023.

Electronic Arts is not the first company that has decided to lay off a large chunk of staff in recent months. Before her did the same Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon / Twitch, ByteDance, Unity, Disney and many more.