BioWare It hasn’t been going through its prime in recent years following the controversial releases of Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem. However, the Canadian company seems to be immersed in a process of rebuilding and returning to the forefront of the industry. Now in that sense Electronic Arts is very pleased with BioWare’s new leadership, as expressed by the CEO of the company, Andrew Wilson, in the last meeting with the shareholders of the company (via GamingBolt). It has also done so, after it was recently confirmed that Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah, two of BioWare’s heavyweights, they left the study.

“Both Casey and Mark are two good friends of mine. We have great respect for both, but this happens in the natural course of creative organizations from time to time. Y we feel very, very good with the current leadership from that studio and the many people who come to work every day to deliver great innovation and creativity, ”said Wilson about BioWare’s current direction. “There have been some issues with their launches in recent years, but that’s because they have deeply driven innovation and creativity. And we feel very, very confident about their future roadmap”, Has concluded the CEO of Electronic Arts.

It is not for less, because BioWare has multiple and interesting projects in development. The most imminent is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the remastering of Shepard’s trilogy that will arrive next May. In the longer term, the Canadian study has the new installment of the saga in its hands Dragon age, of which he reveals details little by little, and the next game in the franchise Mass effect, which was presented last December and for which we will still have to wait a long time.