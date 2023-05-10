Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Artssaid his company is indifferent to theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, because “We will continue to be thenumber 1 publisher on their platform.”

The comment was made on the occasion of the company’s financial report for the closing of the fiscal 2023 year, in which Wilson admitted he could not predict how the attempted takeover by Microsoft will end. At the same time, however, he reassured shareholders that the final result will not affect Electronic Arts.

Wilson: “I think we’re that big […] to be able to continue to look to the future of entertainment and drive it, as well as to compete on the market regardless of the result of the acquisition.”

Wilson also added that industry consolidation will continue and that he hopes EA is strong enough to be a consolidating agent: “I think we have incredible assets regarding the future of entertainment. But as of today, we are oblivious to the outcome of the deal.” “I think we have an incredible strategy. I feel like we have an incredible opportunity and whether it goes good or bad, we will continue to be the number one publisher on the Microsoft platform.”

Actually Electronic Arts is the #1 publisher by monthly active users on both Xbox and Playstationaccording to the latest data from Ampere Analysis, thanks to its intellectual properties capable of attracting the masses such as The Sims, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, NHL, PGA and UFC, not forgetting Star Wars.