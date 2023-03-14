Electronic Arts sent a new one mystery game atXbox Store. Currently practically nothing is known about it, apart from the placeholder name “Lorem Ipsum 70”, the fact that it will be a “racing and flying” game and that it will weigh 20.45GB.

Lorem Ipsum is a placeholder text used since the sixteenth century in the typography and printing industries, which has survived to the present day. Of course it is not indicative of the potential contents of the game in question.

Among the hypotheses on the identity of the mysterious game, Lumia Updates, which first reported the leak, ruled out that it is F1 23, because it would have another registration. Someone thinks it could be Codemasters’ WRC 23, others have talked about the Iron Man game (even if it seems really premature to us, given that development has just started) and others still about a Need For Speed, we don’t know which one.

Be that as it may, for now the most reliable hypothesis is that it is the sequel to Lorem Ipsum 69. The substance is that we just have to wait to find out more.