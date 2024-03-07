Fans of classic games will be happy to know that Electronic Arts he posted on Steam some titles from his past, moreover currently at a heavy discount. He also released a trailer to celebrate the event.
It should be underlined that all the titles were already on sale in the EA Store, the publisher's digital store, but on Steam they will certainly be accessible to more people.
Games
The games added are:
- Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection (collection that includes the entire Command & Conquer series);
- The Command & Conquer can be purchased individually, which are:
Command & Conquer
Command & Conquer: The Covert Operations
Command & Conquer: Red Alert
Command & Conquer: Red Alert: Counterstrike
Command & Conquer: Red Alert: The Aftermath
Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun
Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Firestorm
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2: Yuri's Revenge
Command & Conquer: Renegade
Command & Conquer: Generals
Command & Conquer: Generals: Zero Hour
Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars: Kane's Wrath
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3: Uprising
Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight
- The Saboteur
- Populous 1 and 2
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri
- SimCity 3000
- Dungeon Keeper Gold
- Dungeon Keeper 2
If you are interested, you can find them in dedicated Steam page.
