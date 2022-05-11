Electronic Arts said he plans to launch a ‘major’ IP and remake in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The games are two of five titles to be released during the months ending March 31, 2023, four of which “have not yet been publicly disclosed.”

EA has provided an update on its release list for the remainder of the current fiscal year as part of its latest earnings report, which was released yesterday. The four unknown titles slated to launch in the fourth quarter are listed as “Main IP”, “Partner Title”, “Remake” and “Sports Title”. The previously announced game coming this quarter is EA Sports PGA Tour.

The partner title referred to could be Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2, which until recently was aiming for a launch in 2022. Other games coming from the publisher include Apex Legends Mobile, which launches this month, and F1 22, which will hit shelves on July 1st.

EA will also launch The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth this fiscal year. The free-to-play collectible RPG was announced a few days ago.

Source: Eurogamer