The rumors continue, more and more insistent, on the possibility that Electronic Arts and its video game catalog will be sold or merged with another company, and the names in contention are among the most famous in technology and entertainment. Apple, Amazon and Disney would all three be interested in the acquisition, and negotiations have already begun. In the event of a merger, EA would be willing to keep Andrew Wilson as CEO, an agreement like the one between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. The deal with Disney seems to have started to take shape as early as last March, but has stalled and now it seems more likely that the game publisher could be bought by one of the two big US techs. EA publishes several games based on Disney licenses, starting with those of Star Warsbut the house of Mickey Mouse at the moment would be willing to follow above all its projects in streaming, starting with Disney Plus.