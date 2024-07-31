Electronic Arts has reached $1.6 billion in net revenue down 13.7% from the previous year. Live services accounted for 85% of the total, while full game sales were $250 million (-43.5% year-over-year). Net income was $280 million, down 30% from the same period the previous year.

Electronic Arts has published the financial report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported declines across all key business metrics, including revenue and earnings. At the same time, results were above expectations.

Consoles are EA’s primary platform

In terms of products shipped and sold, consoles remain the number one platform Electronic Arts. Precisely, it is worth 53.6% of the total, with the PC making do with less than half with 23.4% and the mobile remaining just behind with 23%.

“Strong execution, live events and continued player engagement across all of our experiences drove our first quarter results above expectations“, said Stuart Canfield, Electronic Arts’ chief financial officer, adding that the company is “well positioned to achieve our multi-year financial goals.”

EA Sports FC Mobile is doing well with results “above expectations,” Madden NFL is “keeping pace,” and EA Sports College Football 25 has reached 5 million players in its first week. The Sims 4 is doing well thanks to user-generated content. Apex Legends, which has been on a downtrend, is on track to return to growth. Battlefield has surpassed 25 million players in the last 12 months, and the next game is “one of the most ambitious projects in our history.”

It is also explained that EA will continue to invest in building “massive online communities”. Another goal is to take the biggest franchises beyond just games: Wilson said that having people watch video game content instead of just playing it improves the experience. “What we’re seeing now is 25 to 30 percent of all engagement in our industry is watching content, not just playing it,” Wilson said.