Electronic Arts is one of the great brands in the video game industry and has not always had the approval of the public opinion. In fact, in recent years there has been a greater number of problems, both due to the performance of the launches, as well as the cancellation of projects and the closure of studies. The ability to study is always questioned, but Electronic Arts ensures that their studies have creative freedom.

The arrival of Codemasters and the problems of Bioware, have been the last thing that affects the publisher, which has been accused of closing its studies short. The answer has not been long in coming, being the Director of Studies, Laura Miele, who wanted to respond to all those skeptical manifestations of what the studies of this company are capable of doing.

The truth is that Electronic Arts has been trying to improve its image for a few months, especially by presenting new projects. The company needs a boost and the purchase of Codemasters has been one of the most relevant events for the future. There are many licenses that can be added, and to this, we must add how other studies seek greater stability, such as Bioware after canceling Anthem and presenting some very striking projects.

I wanted to remove some of the preconceived notions about which games we should invest in and really start listening to players and incorporating their voices into our development process. We have since announced a list of games that players requested: a new Skate, College Football, a Command & Conquer remaster, Mass Effect Trilogy and developed free content in Battlefront 2 for several years to change the perception of that game completely. .

Although the return of some licenses, including some remasters, take advantage of the agreement with Star Wars and maintain their sporting successes, is something that is on the right track, we must consider news. And it’s not a simple situation, because the Triple-A market is having a lot of trouble justifying its expenses. But in this way, when Laura Miele made certain decisions such as making changes in Star Wars Battlefront 2. As she comments “When I first assumed the leadership role of this studio, the players were incredibly unhappy with this game.”

“We were committed to delivering content to the community, but we had no team members assigned to deliver on these promises.”. And this was done because it was necessary, knowing that “We weren’t expecting any praise or pat on the back for this work, but we actually saw a significant change in the sentiment of the players and the game was re-reviewed with much higher scores. Players still love playing Battlefront 2 and I feel like we’re getting over its story. It is very gratifying to hear the comments from the fans and to see that the players love this game.

And after exposing how Electronic Arts is not an imposing company, and they really pay attention to the community, with all the work that needs to be done it is clear that new ideas can be limited by the number of licenses they can develop. However, in the interview granted to IGN, Electronic Arts ensures that their studios have creative freedom, that they have full autonomy, and hence it has been confirmed that Respawn can return to Titanfall whenever they see fit.

There is a lot of creative autonomy within EA, but there are certain values ​​and principles that we have as a company that we cannot allow to be compromised.

The truth is that we want to see more Electronic Arts games as strong releases for the catalog of any platform. They are part of history and in recent years they have not managed to maintain either the pace or the quality of their products. Saved by sports licenses, and some sporadic game, the future of Electronic Arts has to open up to new hope, and the arrival of Codemasters seems like a good boost. If it is true that studios are free to propose their projects, they just need to get to it, and as soon as possible.