By Tiyashi Datta

(Reuters) – Electronic Arts (EA) said on Tuesday it was ending its two-decade video game partnership with FIFA.

The move comes as the company plans to launch EA Sports FC in 2023, an interactive form of play in collaboration with more than 300 partners in the world of football.

