If there is one thing that has disappointed in recent years, it is the lack of ability of a company like Electronic Arts to offer a large number of games. We were badly used to other times where every year the market was saturated with all kinds of products from this company. They have had many problems, and EA Play could be the promoter of a new start. Now, Electronic Arts confirms up to 35 ongoing projects, between projects that are in development and in pre-production phases.
Among the most popular games to come is Battlefield 6, which could be released this spring. But in addition to this, the slow development of Dragon Age 4, the return of Skate 4, as well as the multiple sports games that arrive each year. The purchase of Codemasters may also have added new titles to this figure, knowing that from now on the British developer will publish its games under the Electronic Arts seal.
The statement that Blake jorgensen, CFO, and Andrew Wilson, Executive Director of Electronic Arts, have held on the occasion of Electronic Arts’ periodic quarterly teleconference, provided by Twinfinite, has served to guarantee the future of the projects. As Wilson explains, “The company has a” deep and strong portfolio “ of new content with “More than 35 new games at various levels of incubation and development for the future”. And among the projects that seem to want to take care of the most there’s the new Battlefield.
At least, it is the one that seems to have transcended in this conference, because they know that the sales of this game can be a significant boost for the publisher. Yesterday we were able to check all the information related to what they seem to be preparing in Battlefield 6, extracting, among all the promises, that their presentation would take place next spring, which could serve to anticipate the next EA Play Live. An event where we will not get to see all these projects that have been confirmed, because not all are projects that can be shown.
EA Play grows rapidly
But to this day, there are many rumors about possible Electronic Arts games that have not yet been discovered. New games related to Star Wars, such as the speculated Star Wars Battlefront 3, or the new Need for Speed from Criterion Games. And it is expected that there will be surprises, new proposals, and something else that adds to the usual periodic catalog of the company, especially with sports cars. Electronic Arts confirms up to 35 ongoing projects, considering the pre-production phase. If it weren’t for the fact that you have a fairly extensive recent cancellation history, that would be very good news. And for that, we have to wait.
