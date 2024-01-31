Electronic Arts has developed several video games for Nintendo Switch during the generation that is about to end. So what can we expect from EA on a new big N platform? CEO Andrew Wilson could not and would not say anything on the matter, but admitted that new hardware is always welcome.

Precisely, Wilson said: “I absolutely cannot comment on anything that hasn't been announced, or acknowledge it in any way… So, without commenting on anything involving Nintendo or Switch, I'll just say that new platforms are good for us, and when the new improvements offer greater [potenza]this is typically a benefit to our portfolio of games and the communities that play them.”

New hardware released regularly over the past 20 years has time and again offered better CPU, GPU, memory, battery life and screen resolutions, which Wilson says allows EA to offer greater “immersion” in key franchises such as Apex Legends, Battlefield and EA Sports FC. And that's good not only for the communities that play these games, but also for business, Wilson admits.