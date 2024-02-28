There is no peace in this 2024 for the world of video games: also Respawn Entertainment was hit by massam layoffs with the publisher and studio owner, Electronic Artswhich canceled the Star Wars game in development, already confirmed in 2022.

The layoffs made by Electronic Arts are many more than initially thought and appear to amount to 670 people across all its studios, including DICE, for a total of 5% of its workforce.

The layoffs were announced by CEO Andrew Wilson, while president Laura Miele shared an internal memo revealing what the company's business priorities will be going forward. It was from her message that the cancellation of Respawn's Star Wars game, a first-person shooter still in the early stages of development, emerged.

The decision was made to focus internal studies efforts on proprietary brands and not on third parties.