Just a few hours ago we learned that Ubisoft Massive (creators of The Division saga) is working on a star wars game open world. This is the next step of Lucasfilm Games after having announced its creation a couple of days ago with the aim of encompassing all the games of the galactic franchise that arrive in the future. However, despite this new title that Ubisoft will handle, Electronic Arts assures that its collaboration with Star Wars will continue in the coming years. In fact, as it has been revealed in recent dates, the exclusivity agreement of the Disney saga with the North American company does not expire until 2023.

“We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which will continue for years to come. Our talented teams have created some of the most successful games in the history of the Star Wars franchise, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Battlefront, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and Star Wars: Squadrons. We love Star Wars and we hope to create experiences more exciting for all gamers to enjoy, “said Electronic Arts in a recent statement that echoed the IGN portal.

Lucasfilm Games itself had pointed out today that there were several projects in development with Electronic Arts, among which would be the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment. The exclusivity agreement between EA and Star Wars was reached in 2013 and should last until next 2023. What remains to be known now is whether, indeed, Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars game will not be able to be released until that agreement expires or if, on the contrary, there has been any change not advertised allowing them to do it earlier. Nor is it one hundred percent clear whether the collaboration for the “next few years” that Electronic Arts has talked about refers to the remaining two years of contract or if they plan to continue with it in the future.

What we do know is what Lucasfilm Games has stated, which has been shown open to collaborate with different companies to diversify and continue expanding the always interesting Star Wars universe.