According to Bloomberg, Electronic Arts has reached an agreement with Marvel to develop three titles. Last September Electronic Arts announced a title starring Iron Man and developed by EA Motive (Star Wars Squadrons).

In the press release in which Iron Man was presented, it was announced that it was the “first of several games” born from the collaboration between EA and Marvel. Bloomberg’s information specifies this statement: there would be three games in total, one of which would be Iron Man himself. There would then be two more games to announce.

At the moment, information on EA Motive’s Iron Man is scarce: we know that it is a third-person action-adventure game focused on the single player campaign and that playtests have probably started in these hours.

Brief foray into gaming: Electronic Arts has made a deal with Marvel to create three video games based on comic book characters. https://t.co/NsEGHCDjpD – Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) October 31, 2022



For now, then, if it were true, we just have to wait to find out which are the other two titles and who will be the protagonists superheroes.

