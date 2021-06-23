Electronic Arts, the famous video game company, officially acquires Playdemic, a studio belonging to Warner Bros., which has been successful thanks to the mobile game Golf Clash. The deal ended with the payment of $ 1.4 billion in cash.

Playdemic was founded in 2010 and achieved its success thanks to Golf Clash, works for mobile which allows you to compete with other users around the world in real time. It is not the first time that EA acquires an external studio, as has already happened in the past with Codemasters.

The app, available for both mobile and Facebook, has reached over 80 million downloads worldwide, becoming one of the leaders in the American and British markets. It should also be remembered that Warner Bros. is owned by AT&T, the giant and telephone company in America.

The goal, as also reported in some official EA statements, is to expand its mobile section, going to take a winning team. It therefore seems that the videogame company wants to expand the mobile section even more, which at the moment is very sparse.

However, this news scared many users, as Warner Bros. and the giant AT&T own many other studios, including Rocksteady Studios, NetherRealm Studios, Monolith Productions, and many more.

Fear is what even these studies, famous for titles like Mortal Kombat, Batman Arkham and many others, are soon acquired by Electronic Arts. To deny these rumors is a further official statement.

The remaining portfolio of Warner Bros. Games is included in the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction and will become part of the media and entertainment company after the planned close of the transaction.

They can therefore breathe a sigh of relief all users and gamers who have feared for a moment for the games they love. Apparently, despite this acquisition, Electronic Arts does not seem interested in acquiring additional Warner Bros. companies, at least for now.