They closed down a bar in Palermo where there was an electronic and clandestine party. It is about Carnal, a very fashionable restaurant in which there was a forbidden event with 70 people, electronic music and even a Live band.

The Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office acted ex officio, upon detecting the promotion of the electronic show in social media, and proceeded to interrupt the illegal celebration and stop the owner from the rest of the bar on the night of this Thursday.

Carnal It is located at 5500 Niceto Vega street and is a renowned bar on the Palermo circuit. When the team from the Office of Operational Coordination of the Corps of Judicial Investigations intervened, they discovered a massive event, in a closed place, without ventilation and with the participants without masks, violating all current protocol against the coronavirus.

Agents discovered that on the first floor from the place the electronic music event was developed with approximately 50 people.

But also, on the ground floor of the establishment ta marching band played in front of 20 other people, without ventilation and without chinstraps.

Faced with this situation, the prosecutor Miguel Kessler was notified. Music and audio equipment were seized, minutes were drawn up and the Government Control Office acted, which closed the bar due to the violations of the protocols detected.

News in development

DS