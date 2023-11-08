New healthcare equipment and medical goods, fundamental for improving the care of patients with neuromuscular diseases, have arrived at the Nemo Trento Clinical Center located at the Villa Rosa hospital in Pergine Valsugana. What made this extraordinary donation possible was ‘Voices of Hope’, the concert series of mountain choirs, born from the touching friendship between Margherita Valentini and Marianna BoschettoNemo patients, together with their families, as was remembered yesterday, during the final event of the initiative.

The passion for mountain musical traditionwhich unites the two friends, and theirs desire to return the dedication and professionalism received during the stay at Nemo Trento – explains a note – they gave life to a great chain of solidarity. And the response of the local communities went well beyond all expectations, tripling the initial fundraising goal for the purchase of the equipment, thus demonstrating that together it is possible to make a difference.

“This adventure – Margherita and Marianna say with emotion – was born exactly one year ago, from the dream of wanting to do something concrete for the professionals of the Nemo Centre, who help us patients to face the daily difficulties linked to our neuromuscular pathologies. We have thought of combining our great passion for mountain choirs to make our experience known and send the message that from every situation in life, however negative, we can create something beautiful. The response was exciting and unexpected, allowing us to achieve a great concrete objective. This choral participation is the true message of hope.”

The ‘Voci di Speranza’ undertaking involved the choirs of Enrosadira of Moena, 7 Larici of Predaia, Croz Corona of Denno and Coro Armonia of Cavalese. The first concert last January created so much enthusiasm around the project that the associations of Val di Non and Val di Fiemme joined together to create a series of 6 concerts and an evening of solidarity dinner in just a few months. The contagious enthusiasm led to the involvement of over 2 thousand people. These include the municipal administrations of Moena, Predaia and Predazzo, the participation of volunteer firefighters, Alpine groups, youth groups, the Red Cross, cultural and sports clubs, women’s and elderly associations. TOn the final ceremony, representing a united community, some choristers were present, the president of the 7 Larici Choir, Paola Demagri and the vice-president of the Enrosadira choir, Paolo Defrancesco, together with a representation of the choristers.

“The donated electromedical equipment – ​​he states Riccardo Zuccarino, clinical director of the Nemo Trento Center – allow us to continue to improve patient care in an increasingly targeted and complete way. They are precious tools that will allow us to support the rehabilitation process with cutting-edge technologies from a clinical and research point of view. And we can only thank from the bottom of our hearts for this demonstration of goodness. Because – remember – we know that our commitment to care is also supported by the supportive embrace of these communities who believed in the voice of hope of Margherita and Marianna”.

The donated medical electrical system will have a significant impact on patient care. In fact, it will allow timely monitoring of respiratory and cardiac functions, preventing acute situations; not only that, the attention also extended to research, thinking about medicine conservation tools for research studies and innovative treatments. Part of the donated funds will be invested to support the psychological care of children, adults and their families. ‘Voices of hope’ – concludes the note – reminds us of the reciprocity of the gift and its value in circulating the desire to be part of a shared project. Because the dream born from a friendship becomes sung hope, capable of touching the heartstrings of a community, which is transformed into a response and commitment to care.