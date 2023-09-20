France started it and now Germany and Belgium intend to follow. The French National Frequency Agency (Anfr) has asked Apple to block the sale of the iPhone 12, a 2020 model. It would emit too much radiation, exceeding the permitted limits. Not only. For phones already sold you are asked to “undertake all corrective actions to bring the affected phones into compliance. Otherwise, he will have to call them back,” reads the official note. Before telling what happened in the Anfr laboratories, let’s start with the reassurances received from the telecommunications minister, the forty-year-old Jean-Noël Barrot: “The European standard is ten times lower than the level of emissions which, according to scientific studies, can have consequences for users. And in this case the iPhone 12 only slightly exceeds that threshold.”

Returning to the Anfr’s usual checks, during an investigation on 141 smartphones the “specific absorption rates” (Sar) were also monitored. This is a test conducted on a dummy which is used to measure the electromagnetic energy absorbed by the human body when exposed to a radio frequency electromagnetic field, in this case that of telephones. And this is where the iPhone 12 exceeded the permitted levels. The threshold is 4 watts per kilogram, the Apple phone emitted 5.7 when kept in your pocket.

Just as #Apple presented the new iPhone 15 model in California, the French national frequency agency, the ANFR, announced the temporary withdrawal of the iPhone 12 from all sales points for having exceeded the SAR values, i.e. the amount of energy absorbed by the head or body when in contact with a cell phone.

As emerged from tests conducted by a German laboratory in 2021, the values ​​detected exceed the limits imposed by the regulation of 1.74 Watts per kilogram. Now Apple will have 15 days to update the SAR software and avoid the permanent withdrawal from the market.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Apple assures that the problem is linked to a specific testing protocol used by national regulatory organizations: “Since its launch in 2020, the iPhone 12 has been certified and recognized as compliant with the various regulations and standards applicable in the whole world,” explained the Cupertino company.