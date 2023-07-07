Sebastian-Justus Schmidt works with Enapter on a climate-friendly energy system. One of the first large plants for electrolysers in Germany is built in Münsterland.

Jear 2014, Chiang Mai, in the north of Thailand. Sebastian-Justus Schmidt has become rich as a software entrepreneur, has been living in Southeast Asia with his wife and three children for almost ten years and is slowly approaching retirement. Now he dreams of a climate-friendly, energy self-sufficient home. He already has solar systems on the roof of his designer house, but how do you store the electricity and use it even when the sun isn’t shining?

Jan Hauser Editor in business, responsible for real estate.

The most convincing thing for the German engineer from Schleswig-Holstein is a system that relies on hydrogen. A small electrolyser in his house will use green electricity to split water collected from the roof into green hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen can later be converted back into electricity and water using a fuel cell.