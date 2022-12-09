We know a little more about the upcoming electrified Corvette thanks to a leak from Chevrolet itself.

The transition to electric is in full swing and that means that just about every car brand is experimenting with (partly) electric powertrains. Also supercar builders, just look at the recent Ferraris and McLarens. Now that Chevrolet also has a mid-engine supercar in its arsenal with the Corvette, they are also working on an electrified Corvette. We already knew that, but someone was a little too generous with the Corvette configurator and we now know even more.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

To begin with, this was spotted and shared by Corvette Blogger, because the new electrified Corvette could be spotted on the Chevrolet configurator. Not anymore, but thanks to the Corvette blog we still have the pictures. The new Corvette with electrical components has a name: Corvette E-Ray. Or ERAY, it is stylized as a logo with a large E and a small Ray. Obviously this is a variation of the name Stingray that you can find on the regular Corvette.

Appearance

We also get to see what you can expect in terms of looks for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. The base is obviously just a Stingray, but the front bumper resembles what happens when you grab the front bumper of a Z06. Painted instead of many carbon fiber accents. The configurator also showed some options, such as the ZER Performance Package. However, what exactly this is is not known. There will be three new paint colors but a few will also disappear.

Specs

Even though we see a lot, technically we don’t know that much yet. For example, it is likely that the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray takes the 6.2 liter LT2 V8 from the standard Corvette and adds some E-Power to it. A button was spotted which, according to Corvette forums, is about it Regen on Demandsystem, where, as with other hybrids and EVs, lost energy can regenerate to power the battery. This theoretically allows one-pedal driving for the E-Ray.

Patience

So Chevrolet took the configurator for the Corvette E-Ray offline again, but did respond to the leak. “For Corvette fans, Christmas is early this year! Just a little while longer…” An official announcement to reveal the E-Ray seems to be here very soon.

