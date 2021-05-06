When talking about the benefits of electrification, it is usual to highlight, among other advantages, decarbonization and its consequent environmental benefit, efficiency compared to other energies and its price. However, from the Forum for Electrification they emphasize that «we are forgetting a strategic characteristic of electrification that is fundamental for the economic and social development of our country: the creation of employment, especially in a situation as sensitive as the one that has led to covid pandemic ».

And, according to a recent study by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy can generate three times more jobs than fossil fuels. Specific, create 6 million jobs worldwide if part of the recovery from the crisis caused by the covid is channeled into the energy transition.

In our country, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge also points along the same lines. In the evaluation of the economic, social and public health impact of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan PNIEC 2021-2030, it is estimated that investments in renewables could create between 107,000 and 135,000 net jobs per year in 2030, while at the same time Investments in energy saving and efficiency would generate between 50,000 and 100,000 jobs in the same period. For its part, it is calculated in the same document that the change in the energy model could generate about 120,000 indirect jobs annually and investments in networks, almost 50,000.

According to the Forum for Electrification, “all these calculations could help achieve a change in the productive model in employment in our country.” “We must take advantage of the opportunity that the arrival of close to 70,000 million euros from the Next Generation EU fund will represent against the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent reforms that the Government has presented to the European Union to ensure aid, including that are the transformation of different sectors where energy stands out, and the reinforcement of the renewable infrastructure ”, they add.

Likewise, beyond the forecasts referred to the numbers, the Forum for Electrification recalls that «electrification is a completely mature and established technology, which covers a large group of fields and offers long-term and quality employment, becoming a opportunity to increase competitiveness and promote economic activity ”. For example, according to the European Union, the electrification of the transport sector by 2030 could mean the creation of 23,000 direct jobs. What’s more, new business models will emerge such as carsharing, motosharing or bicisharing systems.