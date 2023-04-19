The data relating to the month of March smile at the European car market: for the eighth month in a row, sales of new cars in the Old Continent are in fact increase, in this case also considerably given that 1,422,147 registrations were registered for a growth of 26.1%. And smiling are also all the main national car markets, also protagonists of an increase in sales, albeit to different extents.

Electricity and PHEV, Italy late

The picture painted by Unrae, however, speaks of an Italy lagging abysmal compared to other countries as regards the segment of battery-powered cars. In fact, in March, our market has conserved the last place for registrations in absolute value of “on tap” cars, the so-called ECVs, even if there was a slight increase in the share to 9.1% of the total: more precisely, the BEVs are at 4.8% and the PHEVs at 4, 3%, significantly lower than those of Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Important gap

“The strong gap that separates us from the other major markets for the diffusion of cars ‘with the plug’ is filled quickly for the sake of our air quality, our tourist attractiveness, for the role of our market, which risks a dangerous downgrading, but also for the future of our own industrial chain”, commented Andrea Cardinali, Director General of Unrae. And the negative data does not only refer to the month of March: Italy is in fact also last in the ranking for market share of electric and plug-in hybrid cars relating to the first quartera period in which BEVs are stable at 3.8% and PHEVs at 4.4%.

Unrae requests

“In the coming years, the energy transition will have to be accompanied by a clear government agendawith stable and planned coordination between industry, market and institutions and through the necessary support for supply and demand Cardinals concluded. As far as the metropolitan areas are concerned, if a deep, fast and effective transformation is to be pursued, a close synergy between the choices regarding mobility and those in town planningadapting infrastructure and city spaces especially in areas with a high population density”.