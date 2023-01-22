The data relating to the electrical segment of the Italian automotive market compared to the other main European markets do not bode well. In December 2022, our country was the worst in terms of market share of BEVs and PHEVs among the five Major Markets, as well as in the cumulative for the entire year. So you need one breakthrough at a national level if Italy is to be guaranteed an accelerated development of zero or very low emission mobility, a request also explicitly made by UNRAE.

“We express approval satisfaction of the two decrees for the construction of over 21,000 charging stations for electric vehicles within the next three years in urban centers and highways, although we cannot know the details of the Decree which are not yet available – commented the Director General of UNRAE, Andrea Cardinali – It is an important first step that we have been asking for for some time, otherwise Italy will still be far behind in terms of the diffusion of the recharging network. According to the latest data as at 30 September 2022, in fact, our country occupies the fifteenth position in the European rankingwith 6.7 recharging points every 100 km against the 8.9 of the European average”. The approval by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security of the methods for accessing the 713 million of the PNRR to install at least 7,500 super-fast 175 kW charging infrastructures on extra-urban roads and 13,755 fast charging infrastructures by the end of 2025 was positively welcomed of at least 90 kW in urban areas.

“As long ago proposed by UNRAE, the newly approved Decrees should be accompanied by interventions such as strengthening incentives for individuals and companies to purchase cars for the renewal of the circulating fleet at least until 2026, elaboration of a infrastructure policy also for hydrogen refuelling, revision of the sector’s tax system by modulating VAT deductibility and cost deductibility based on CO2 emissions for company cars and rapid planning for an industrial reconversion of the automotive and components supply chain to bring our country back to be a reference at European level”Cardinali concluded.