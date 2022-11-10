Electricity | You must not flush the toilet during a power outage – this way you can prepare for possible outages

A two-hour power outage is so short that there is no time to cause more damage to the home, says Motiva expert Päivi Suur-Uski. For electrical devices, problems can be caused, for example, by restoring the factory settings.

The two of you power outages that go around for an hour may cause various problems in the everyday life of households in the coming winter.

Rotating blackouts could be resorted to in the winter as a last option in the event of a power shortage. Fingrid’s control room manager Arto Pahkin evaluate however, to HS last week that the need for power outages does not seem likely yet.

If power cuts have to be resorted to, the recommended length of two hours has been thought out in such a way that the cuts do not cause more damage to the home, says Motiva’s expert Päivi Suur-Uski.

“For example, the heating may very well be off for a couple of hours and the temperature will not change substantially. Nothing happens to the refrigerators in two hours either.”

During a power outage, mechanical ventilation does not work, so the indoor air at home can deteriorate.

“However, two hours is such a short time that the effect on the indoor air is really minimal.”

Major the pity of a power outage at home is caused simply by not being able to perform many normal activities during it.

You can’t be sure of the water output during a power cut either, Suur-Uski points out.

Flushing the toilet should be avoided during a power outage. In a household with several people, this can cause problems.

“The latest instructions are that larger wastes are collected in bags and taken to the trash.”

In addition, according to Suur-Uski, problems can be caused by whether electrical devices start working normally after a power outage.

“The starting point is that all devices should work normally. But heat pumps, for example, don’t like being turned off in the cold.”

To the greatest A power outage leaves no trace of some household appliances, says a leading expert Seppo Niemi From the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes).

“A power cut corresponds to a situation where the plug is pulled out. In general, nothing more than that happens.”

However, resetting the settings of some devices can cause a little annoyance. For example, the clock on the microphone may reset, and stations may disappear from the radio.

“But it is also possible that the positions will remain. It depends on how the device’s memory is implemented.”

The timings made on the devices, on the other hand, can shift by a couple of hours or reset completely.

More significant According to Niemi, the harm can be caused by the air heat pump or ventilation device being reset.

If, for example, the air heat pump is set to a certain temperature, it can return to the factory settings after a break and no longer work as expected.

Niemi recommends checking, for example, the device’s manual or the seller to see how the device behaves.

“It pays to be aware in advance what state the device goes into when the electricity goes out and is restored: does the device return to the factory settings and what do they happen to be.”

The system of a desktop computer can also go haywire due to a power outage, if the computer is being used when the power outage occurs.

“It is good to understand that such an opportunity exists. But it rarely causes anything irreversible.”

Direct dangerous situations can be caused if you forget to switch off the devices when the power outage starts. After the outage ends, for example, a stove that unexpectedly switches back on can, in the worst case, even start a fire.

“A very good tip is to turn off all the devices when the power outage starts, but you should leave one light on. That’s when you’ll see when the electricity is restored.”