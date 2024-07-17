Electricity transmission | The electricity bill of over a million Finns will rise – the table shows the differences in transmission prices around the country

The transmission of electricity|The electricity network companies Caruna and Elenia announced that they will raise electricity transmission prices in September. Several smaller network companies have also raised or are raising prices.
Several the companies responsible for electricity transmission have raised or are going to raise electricity transmission prices this year.
The increase in transmission prices irritates the consumer, because electricity transmission cannot be competitive. In Finland, regional monopolies operate in electricity transmission and electricity transmission cannot be bought through them.
