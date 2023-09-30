The electricity time slots are periods of time within 24 hours during which the price of electricity varies based on supply and demand. The time slots are F1, F2, F3 and F23.

F1 it is the lfirst band: active from Monday to Friday, from 8.00 to 19.00 excluding national holidayscorresponds to peak hours, when energy demand is greatest.

F2 it's the second band from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 to 8:00 And from 7.00pm to 11.00pm and the Saturday from 7:00 to 23:00, national holidays excluded. It is an intermediate consumption range.

F3 it is the third band: active from Monday to Saturday from 00.00 to 7.00 and from 23.00 to 24.00; Sundays and holidays all hours of the day. It is the range in which energy demand is usually lower.

F23 it is a time band that combines band F2 and band F3. In Italy, the F23 slot is valid every day from 7pm to 8am, including Sundays and holidays.

Below is a graph where the times of the F1 (yellow), F2 (green) and F3 (light blue) bands are visually represented

The times of the time slots F1, F2, F3 electricity days of the week and times

Schedule of the fBIORARIA axe F1 F23

There bioraria provides two time slots.

F1 it goes from 8:00 at 7pm Monday to Friday

F23 In the case of domestic customers, the energy price (or price of the energy component) in the F2 and F3 bands can coincide and cover the 7pm to 8am from Monday to Friday, all hours of the day on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Which time slot to choose to save?

The possibility of choosing the time slots depends on the electricity supply contracts are different for private domestic consumers and companies which can vary between single hour, two hour or three time slots.

Option Yearly consumption Prices Monoraria < 3,000 kWh Single price for all hours of the day Bioraria > 3,000 kWh Different prices for two time slots,

F1 (usually more expensive) e F23 (you save) Supply conditions and time slots usually applied to private individuals

In the option bi-hourly, intended for those who consume more than 3000 kWh per year, the cost of electricity varies between the two time slots, typically F1 and F23. There F1 is usually the most expensive segment because it corresponds to peak hours when energy demand is highest. There F23 is the economic rangeassociated with off-peak hours, when energy demand is lower than in other periods.

COMPANIES

Time slot Hours Price F1 From Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 19:00 High price F2 Monday to Friday from 7:00 to 8:00 and from 19:00 to 23:00, and on Saturday from 7:00 to 23:00 Highest price in the last months of 2023 F3 From Monday to Saturday from 11pm to 7am and on Sundays and holidays 24 hours a day Lowest price Supply conditions and time slots for companies

The choice of which option to request from the electricity supplier is best suited to your needs depends on several factors, including annual electricity consumption, the use of specific household appliances and personal consumption habits.

Tips for saving with time slots

During the low-demand time slot, i.e. at night and on weekends, the price of electricity it is lower than in the medium and high demand bands, during the day and on weekdays, when the price of electricity is higher.

To reduce electricity costs depending on the time slot, it is advisable:

Use devices during the cheapest time slots, i.e. F23 and F3.

Schedule washing machine and dishwasher during off-peak hours.

Use dishwasher and washing machine with full loads.

Turn off household appliances in standby mode.

Replace light bulbs with low energy consumption LEDs.

Install programmable thermostats.

By following these tips, you can save up to 10% on your energy bill.

What is the time slot to save

The cost of the bill is linked to the type of contract signed and may provide different rates for the different bands or single rate in a single hourly slot regime.

If you are only in the band regime “monoraria” the cost of electricity is the same at any time. So you have no choice, you can use the devices whenever you want at any time of the day without the possibility of saving anything by managing the switch-on times.

If you have a tariff instead bioraria then it is advisable for you to be well informed about the time slots F1, F23because it is better for you to draw electricity in the range F23.

In the case of time slots F1, F2, F3to save money it is better to draw electricity in the range F3.

Cheaper time slots

F23 from 7pm to 8am Monday to Friday, all hours of the day on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. F3 from Monday to Saturday from 00.00 to 7.00 and from 23.00 to 24.00;

Sundays and holidays all hours of the day Cheaper time slots

Electricity price bands F1, F2, F3

What is the price of kWh in the two time slotsand (F1 and F2-F3)? The electricity tariff is set every quarter by ARERA and changes continuously (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment); this body deals, among other things, with tariffs for electricity, gas and water.

ENEL Energy meter

The price charged by the manager is linked to the type of contract which can be fixed or variable rate (linked to the PUN). The cost of electricity is higher in the F1 band and reduced for the F23, F2 and F3 bands.

The energy consumed is recorded in the bill under the item “Expenditure on energy materials”.

To find out the electricity prices based on the PUN references in the F1, F2, F3, single-hour or F1/F23 bands, consult the monthly update of newsauto.

In the F2 and F3 bands electricity costs less

When is it best to recharge your electric car?

In At what times is it best to charge the electric car? To understand when is it best to recharge your electric car and at what times you can save on the cost of electricity it is absolutely necessary to know the type of contract signed with the electricity supplier.

You picked up your new one electric car and you are preparing to load his drums at home in your garage? At what times of day it’s convenient recharge your electric car at home and collect it at cheaper electricity from the counter? To understand all this you must first know your contract and whether it includes bands single hourly or two hourly F23 or F1 F2 F3.

Electric car charging at home with photovoltaic to save

Electric mobility will have a truly positive impact on greenhouse gas and polluting emissions only if the energy for charging the batteries comes from renewable energy sources. The simplest solution for an electric car is to recharge in your garage, even better with a photovoltaic system.

With this solution, if you have the foresight to instantly consume the energy produced by the photovoltaic modules (self-consumption), you can recharge your electric car at no cost and using electricity during the day will also be more convenient at home.

With photovoltaics, charging your electric car is free

Electrical energy produced by a photovoltaic system and consumed directly allows you to also reduce costs of the variable components of the bill such as energy quota, network charges and related taxes such as excise duties And VAT.

