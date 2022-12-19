Electricity | This kind of support for consumers will: Replace a maximum of 50–80 percent of November–December electricity bills

The one-time compensation would be paid retroactively, so that consumers would not receive a refund on their electricity bills until March, according to the current estimate. A refund may also be paid later for the beginning of the year.

Government outlined on Monday new ways to support consumers with rising electricity bills.

The government promotes one-time compensation, a price ceiling and extending the payment periods for electricity bills. The government is preparing a one-time compensation so that the price ceiling would come into force in the spring at the earliest.

Even a one-time compensation does not necessarily help people as quickly as the government would like. HS goes through what the new support is all about.

When can you get the lump sum?

Officials of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy Riku Huttunen and Tatu Pahkala estimate that, according to the current estimate, the lump sum will be paid in March.

The one-off compensation is to appear automatically in consumers’ electricity bills. So that would reduce the bills for March.

Politicians in the government hope that by speeding up the process, the one-time compensation could be paid already in February.

How big would the lump sum be?

The refund would be based on November and December electricity bills. The larger invoices you have paid in November and December, the larger refund you will get retroactively on your March invoice.

The government has not decided how much of the two months’ bills the state will reimburse.

Preliminary calculations assume that 50–80 percent of November and December invoices will be refunded.

However, the refund could be reduced by the deductible, which in preliminary calculations is a maximum of one hundred euros. In this case, the actual compensation percentage would be clearly reduced.

In addition, there would be some kind of upper limit for the lump sum. These model details are to be agreed upon this week.

How much would a lump sum cost the state?

The state would compensate the electricity companies for the refunds that they would grant to consumers in March.

If 80 percent of the November and December invoices were retroactively refunded, it would cost 730 million euros, according to the Ministry of Labor and Economy’s preliminary calculation.

The smallest proposed 50 percent compensation would cost 460 million euros.

For example, a deductible of one hundred euros would reduce the price tag by 320 million euros.

The price tag of the lump sum therefore varies depending on what kind of proposal the government makes in the end.

The government intends to finance the one-time compensation with, among other things, a so-called windfall tax that inoculates the excessive profits of energy companies. The tax is estimated to generate 0.5–1.3 billion euros for the state, although only in 2024.

Can new lump sums be paid later?

It is possible that after March another lump sum payment will be paid, for example for January and February. It would naturally require more support money from the state.

According to the officials, it is not necessarily worth communicating about a possible second lump sum in advance. Consumers’ incentives to save electricity at the beginning of the year could be reduced if they knew that, for example, a large part of the electricity bills for January and February would be refunded later.

The government’s goal is to have some kind of price ceiling set for electricity as quickly as possible. At the earliest, it can probably enter into force in March.

At least some of the government parties want the one-time compensation to be paid for all months until the price ceiling is in effect.