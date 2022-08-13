Electricity | This is how you adjust your home’s electrical appliances to energy-saving flame – An expert tells you when it’s worth replacing an electrical appliance with a new one

Refrigeration equipment purchased at the beginning of the 21st century should be replaced with new and energy-efficient ones. See in this article how much electricity the various devices in the home use and how you can make them use less.

Energy the price increase is now visible in everyone’s wallet, and when winter comes, Finland and the whole of Europe may even be threatened electricity shortage.

However, there are many opportunities to save energy and at the same time money, and the best ways can be implemented immediately.

HS compiled tips that everyone can use at home to influence their energy consumption and save a lot of money on the electricity bill.