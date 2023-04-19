Electricity | This is how the start-up of Olkiluoto 3 affects the price of electricity

“At the moment, the prices for the summer and the entire rest of the year are on average between five and seven or eight cents per kilowatt hour per month,” says the expert.

Olkiluoton the third nuclear power plant started operating at the weekend.

CEO of the energy industry Jukka Leskelä says that the opening of the nuclear power plant will have a downward effect on the price of electricity within a couple of months.

During the last couple of days, however, the production power of electricity produced by nuclear power has decreased. According to Leskelä, this is due to the annual maintenance of Olkiluoto’s old reactors. The reactors are serviced alternately.

“This time, the program includes very short annual maintenance. The OL1 reactor has a fuel change that only takes a week, and the OL2 maintenance only takes 16 days according to the plan,” says Leskelä.

“For example, the planned maintenance shutdowns for the Olkiluoto reactors are already known until 2026 and announced to the electricity exchange. This time it was lucky to get OL3 into production before the others were brought down. There is nothing surprising in this,” he states.

In the coming years the supply of electricity will grow faster than the demand, Leskelä estimates.

According to Leskelä, it is likely that in the near future the price of electricity will fluctuate, for example, within a week and between weeks more than a few years ago. The reason for this is wind power: there has been and will continue to be more. In addition, there is already “some” electricity produced with solar energy in Finland.

“It is likely that we will have very affordable electricity prices much more than before.”

At the same time, however, according to Leskelä, it is likely that the price of electricity will be high from time to time. However, according to Leskelä, it is difficult to estimate the size of the price increase and the duration of the increase, because they depend on the demand for electricity in times when the wind is weak.

A widow according to the report, industry’s interest in “smaller-scale” nuclear power also seems to be growing.

In the past, it has been thought in the industry that nuclear power will be built together and we will get joint electricity for our own production. Now it may be that a large electricity user builds its own nuclear power plant together with an electricity producer in connection with industrial production, if, for example, its own production consumes a lot of electricity, says Leskelä.

