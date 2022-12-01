Electricity | There is no relief in the price of electricity – This is the “energy weather” of the next few days

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the energy weather is bad and can get even worse when the weather gets colder over the weekend.

Calm and colder than usual weather may create an expensive combination in terms of electricity use. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the so-called energy weather is now bad in Finland.

“We monitor how much wind power can potentially be utilized, because it affects the price of electricity on the stock exchange,” says the meteorologist on duty Iris Viljamaa.

“Coldness is another aspect that affects the price.”

Due to the cooling weather, the energy weather can become even worse.

This week, the frost readings are still quite low: 0-5 degrees in the southern and central part of the country and 3-8 degrees in the north. On the night before Thursday, it will snow heavily in some places in the northern parts of the country. The heaviest snowfall occurs at night in Northern Ostrobothnia and Southern Lapland.

“For the night before Thursday, light snow showers are also expected in the southwestern archipelago from Hanko to Turku.”

On the weekend in the south, the frost becomes polar when the high pressure over Finland strengthens.

The weather is slowly getting colder, and the calm weather continues.

Over said on Wednesday that, according to Fingrid, a 10-15 degree frost in southern Finland can trigger a power shortage. According to Viljamaa, such cold weather is not expected yet.

“At the weekend, for example, at the height of Hyvinkää, the daytime temperature is 3-5 degrees below zero and at night 6-9 degrees below zero.”

Although, for example, the temperatures in Helsinki and Lahti are about three degrees colder than usual, still only about 3–4 degrees have been predicted.

From the cold the blade is taken by the mass of clouds spread over Finland. The whole country is under a cloud at least until Tuesday next week. Snow from the cloud mass sprinkles only a little.

“It’s snowing a bit all over the country, a centimeter or two.”

According to the forecast, colder air will flow into the country from the north on Tuesday. Cracking Cloud Cover creates locally colder temperatures.

Recently, electricity companies and also the Energy Agency have warned about the possibility of an electricity shortage in Finland. Finns are encouraged to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption during peak consumption hours.