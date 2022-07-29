Electricity | “There is a risk in the EU that electricity will really run out next winter” – Professor Liski urges Finland to set a price ceiling for electricity if the EU is unable to do so

According to Professor Matti Liski, Finland could oblige the electricity exchange and grid company Fingrid to arrange a price ceiling for electricity purchased in Finland.

Aalto University professor of economics Matt Liskin according to Finnish politicians and civil servants should use force to influence the EU in order to get a genuine and functional price cap on the electricity market.

A price ceiling is needed if the price of electricity skyrockets next winter due to the energy shortage caused by Russia’s war of aggression.

Liski urges the Finnish authorities to prepare domestic measures that can be used to regulate the wholesale price of electricity, if necessary, if the EU is not capable of effective regulation.

Today, the EU electricity market has a price ceiling, but it does not practically limit the rise in electricity prices.

The price cap will automatically rise after five weeks, if the price of electricity in any EU electricity market rises even for an hour to a level that is 60 percent of the existing limit price.

Now, the highest allowed price in the European electricity trade is 4,000 euros per megawatt hour, which is significantly higher than the currently considered high market price. In June, electricity was bought in Finland at an average price of 150 euros per megawatt hour.

Lizard says that the current price ceiling is absurd, so it must be changed.

“If in a normal situation the price of electricity has been, for example, 40 euros per megawatt hour, then the price ceiling is a hundred times compared to the price in a normal situation. This means that if we now use one percent of the gross domestic product to buy electricity, with the price ceiling we would use one hundred percent of our gross domestic product to buy electricity.”

He says that the price is acceptable in momentary exceptional situations, but in a crisis of weeks or months it becomes absurd.

“If we think this system is good, then we put our heads in the bush and don’t look at what might actually be coming next winter,” he says.

“There is a risk in the EU that the electricity will really run out next winter. There are examples from around the world, at least from the United States and Australia, of situations where, in such a situation, it has been necessary to set a falling ceiling on the wholesale price of electricity.”

He says that last year Texas experienced a hard winter, and electricity production was down. Consumers could receive electricity bills of 15,000 euros, says Liski. That’s when the electricity price ceiling was lowered.

“So in these countries, the price ceiling was lowered and not raised, as is done in the EU, which is stupid in such a long-term crisis. It makes the situation worse.”

According to Lisk the best way to limit the price of electricity in a crisis situation would be to renew the EU’s price ceiling regulations.

According to the current rules, the price ceiling cannot even be lowered.

The mechanism could work, for example, so that if prices rise to absurd levels in Germany or Italy, they will be cut, and the effect will also be felt in other parts of Europe.

“The ceiling should be in hundreds rather than thousands of euros.”

Lizard says that Finland could also influence the price of electricity nationally if the EU does not do so.

“It may be that we find ourselves in a situation where we are alone and have to do something nationally.”

Liski says that crisis-time solutions are already being made elsewhere in the EU.

For example, in March, Spain and Portugal received permission from the EU Commission to introduce a price ceiling for natural gas used in electricity production.

Liski states that Acer, which regulates the electricity market’s price ceiling, has already instructed the member states to prepare exceptional measures for times of crisis in April. “You can’t claim that you can’t change the current system because it comes from the EU.”

“Officials in Finland should be much more alert and proactive in this matter. Otherwise, there will be an emergency solution again when the situation gets completely stuck,” he says.

Power in the wholesale trade, tomorrow’s electricity and its production are traded today. Electricity is a limited fresh product that cannot really be stored, so producers need to know how much electricity is needed in the market.

One proposal for the implementation of the price ceiling planned by Liski would, very roughly described, be to regulate the purchases of Finnish electricity buyers on the stock exchange.

The most important marketplace for Finns is Nord Pool, where the market price is also formed.

Dozens of Finnish electricity sellers and industrial companies buy electricity in Nord Pool, so regulation would affect them.

“ “The good thing is that when the market gets very tight, even a small cut in purchases has a strong impact on the price.”

I did according to the regulation does not necessarily need to be aimed at companies, but it would be implemented through the stock exchange. In Nord Pool, the Finnish grid company Fingrid, among others, exercises great power.

“If it were to happen that the price was about to rise to thousands of euros, the purchase offers of Finns would be cut so much on the wholesale market that the price would drop to hundreds of euros. In this case, demand decreases, which lowers the price. The good thing is that when the market gets very tight, even a small cut in purchases has a strong impact on the price.”

He says that in the system Finns do not buy cheap electricity in the first phase, but less expensive electricity due to the cut in purchase offers, and as demand falls, the price falls. Everyone benefits from this, including non-Finns.

“The price is achieved by cutting the quantities, so the price drop is the result of the future equilibrium price of the stock exchange going down when the quantities to Finland are cut.”

Because purchase offers would be cut, not everyone would necessarily get the electricity they wanted.

This is where Fingrid comes into Liski’s proposal.

Liski says that Fingrid should be obliged to sell electricity from its backup power plants if one of them had not received it. “According to our calculations, Fingrid’s production is quite sufficient, as the amounts of electricity left behind would be quite small.”

Public entities The task of Fingrid, which is mainly owned, is to maintain Finland’s electricity transmission main grid.

About 80 percent of all electricity used in Finland passes through this grid. The company has fast-starting backup power plants equal to the production of one large nuclear power plant.

“ “However, I would say that this task will come to Fingrid like dinner to Manu, if the price of electricity starts to rise to a thousand euros per megawatt hour.”

Lizard cannot say whether such actions would require legislative changes or whether the authorities could oblige the electricity exchange and Fingrid to act in the way he suggested.

“I know that Fingrid says that its task is not to regulate the price of electricity, but to act as an emergency reserve in case of power plant accidents, for example,” says Liski.

“The new mandate should come with a political decision. I would say that this task will come to Fingrid like dinner to Manu, if the price of electricity starts to rise to a thousand euros per megawatt hour.”

According to Liski, there is no concern that the price ceiling would lead to production fleeing Finland.

“In any case, the ceiling would only be applied in an extreme exceptional situation, where the transmission connections are already fully in use.”

Liski says he heard from Acer’s management that the national mechanism was previously used in Italy years ago.

With politicians there is a lot of resistance ahead if they intend to try to change the electricity market, because the energy industry, which very strongly lobbies EU decision-makers and officials, does not necessarily want to lower the ceiling.

“I know that in the energy sector they say that this cannot be done, but I think they are just bad students who don’t know how to solve the problem in front of them. I want the authorities to start preparing for this. This mechanism is ultimately quite simple, although it is difficult to explain.”