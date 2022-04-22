Electricity The restriction on the import of Russian electricity is exceptional at a time when even the townspeople should be prepared for power outages, says the assistant professor

Finland restricts electricity imports from Russia. Underlying this is the risk that Russia will seek to influence Finland by destabilizing the system.

Finland will start restricting electricity imports from Russia on Sunday. According to the grid company Fingrid the aim is to protect itself from Russia’s potential influential companies in the middle of a possible NATO application process in Finland.

Director of Fingrid Reima Päivinen “the decision seeks to ensure the security of the system”. He did not want to tell HS in more detail what kind of possible measures to limit transmission capacity could protect Finland.

The question is about the basis of the system, says Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (Lut), assistant professor in the electricity market research group Jukka Lassila.

“The starting point in an electric power system is that production or imports must be as much as consumption at all times. It doesn’t just mean summer and winter or night and day, but every second, ”says Lassila.

By restricting imports from Russia itself, one is guarding against Russia’s sudden decision to cut off its exports to Finland and the system’s balance being upset. A sudden drop in imports should be immediately offset by, for example, the introduction of reserve power or a reduction in consumption.

However, the system has a so-called sizing criterion, i.e. the power system must not falter, even if any single large power generation unit or production line is interrupted.

“We want to play that risk as little as possible. Provision is made for the system to remain operational even if any large power plant or import line breaks down. The smaller the change compared to the size of the entire power system, the easier it is to manage, ”says Lassila.

Risk management is also linked to Fingrid’s decision to disconnect completely due to the commissioning of Olkiluoto’s third reactor. No fluctuations are desired in the power system until the commissioning of the new production unit in Finland is tested.

“We want a moderate and controlled connection process to the new production. This manages the risk that there will be no rapid power outage in the network, at least because the neighbor would cut off imports at that moment,” Lassila estimates.

Last year electricity a total of 9.15 terawatt hours, or about 11 percent, were imported from Russia Of Finland’s total consumption of 86.7 terawatt hours. At the beginning of the year, imports have continued at the same pace.

In addition to Russia, Finland has imported electricity, especially from hydropower plants in Norway and Sweden, which store electricity for the winter frosts.

Finland’s self-sufficiency in electricity production will be improved by the start-up of the third reactor at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant at full capacity in the summer. More wind power production is also being completed in Finland all the time.

“Especially after the introduction of Olkiluoto 3, domestic and Western electricity will be enough to replace what has previously been imported from Russia,” says Lassila.

Russian the authorities, investigators and the President of the Republic have warned of possible attempts at influence Sauli Niinistö. The protection police have urged energy infrastructure managers to be prepared for cyber attacks, for example.

Assistant Professor Lassila considers Fingrid’s decision to restrict imports to be exceptional for the underlying reason.

“It’s pretty exceptional to have such a decision made to reduce the risk of influencing. There has been no such thing before. ”

Through disruptions in the electricity system, it could be possible to have a far-reaching impact on the functioning of society in many areas, from everyday life to industry.

“It has not been said at all in a derogatory way that society is dependent on a functioning electricity distribution. If the distribution of electricity is disrupted in any way, it will have a direct and indirect effect on the functioning of society.”

In recent years, we have been even more prepared for various risks and opportunities, says Lassila.

“Electricity system operators are well aware of these risks and preparations and exercises have been made at system level in case what [riskit toteutuvat]. ”

Especially cities have long lived in a situation where electricity distribution has been very reliable, there are few power outages and they are short.

“How much resilience does society and residents have for various special phenomena?” Lassila asks.

Already at the beginning of the interest rate crisis and again after Russia started the war in Ukraine has been raised 72 hour home stock. That means residents should also have needs for a power outage of at least three days. Home assets should be mobilized before the crisis hits its own spot.

“Everyone can contribute to minimizing the harm caused by such phenomena, so if the lights, television or phones don’t work, life goes on.”