Electricity | The record readings of Finland’s electricity production were exceeded again on Sunday

The previous production record was set on Saturday.

Finland the record readings of electricity production hit again on Sunday. Fingrid’s grid company data according to the production had already exceeded 13,100 megawatts by the end of the afternoon.

The previous record was from Saturday, when the peak readings were 12,868 megawatts in the late afternoon. The record before Saturday was 12,656 megawatts from 2004.

The windy weather clearly accelerated the emergence of new peak readings. For example, following the data of Fingrid and NordPool EnergiaBot according to the one-hour wind power production record had been broken six times by Sunday evening.

Olkiluoto 3, which is now producing electricity in trial operation, also set record readings. Its regular electricity production is expected to start in early March.