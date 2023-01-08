Sunday, January 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity | The record readings of Finland’s electricity production were exceeded again on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

The previous production record was set on Saturday.

Finland the record readings of electricity production hit again on Sunday. Fingrid’s grid company data according to the production had already exceeded 13,100 megawatts by the end of the afternoon.

The previous record was from Saturday, when the peak readings were 12,868 megawatts in the late afternoon. The record before Saturday was 12,656 megawatts from 2004.

The windy weather clearly accelerated the emergence of new peak readings. For example, following the data of Fingrid and NordPool EnergiaBot according to the one-hour wind power production record had been broken six times by Sunday evening.

Olkiluoto 3, which is now producing electricity in trial operation, also set record readings. Its regular electricity production is expected to start in early March.


#Electricity #record #readings #Finlands #electricity #production #exceeded #Sunday

See also  Lava Jato hacker met with PL, says lawyer
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Prince Harry expected to make more attacks on British royalty in TV interviews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result